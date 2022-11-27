Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
————
KAMIAH — A judicial confirmation hearing for Kamiah water system improvements is scheduled for Monday at 11 a.m. at the Lewis County Courthouse in Nezperce, according to a notice in The Clearwater Progress. Judge Gregory Fitzmaurice, 2nd district judge, will preside.
The city submitted a petition seeking judicial approval to incur a debt of approximately $1,300,000 for the project. City staff is working with a bond attorney, MSBT Law, to guide them through the process provided under Idaho Code Sections 7-1304 and 7-1306. The judge will determine if this is an “ordinary and necessary expense,” for the city.
Kamiah city staff have worked with CEDA (Clearwater Economic Development Association) to pursue grant funds to improve the Bryan Drive booster station which provides water to the Bryan Drive and Baker Drive areas. The project includes replacing pumps, water tanks, electrical service, and adding a backup generator. The improvements will also improve the reliability of the entire city’s water system, according to earlier reporting in the Clearwater Progress.
The city could not award a contract because of insufficient funds. Mayor Betty Heater and Deputy City Clerk Mike Tornatore previously said the city had pursued every grant available. According to earlier reporting, the last bid came in at $1.2 million for a $643,000 estimated project.
During an Aug. 24 public hearing concerning the petition, Mike Stanton, Kamiah’s public works director, explained the urgency of moving forward with the project. People attending the hearing implored the city to move forward with the project, with none objecting to pursuing the bond.
— Norma Staaf, Clearwater Progess (Kamiah), Thursday
Silvis extended as Kamiah Fire Rescue’s interim chief
KAMIAH — Jared Silvis, currently serving as the interim chief for Kamiah Fire Rescue, will continue in this role for three more months.
Silvis began serving as interim chief following serious injuries sustained by KFR Chief Bill Arsenault while responding to a vehicle accident July 29.
The Kamiah City Council approved a three-month extension for Silvis during their Nov. 16 meeting. Mayor Betty Heater clarified the need for Silvis to continue as interim chief.
“The continuance of Jared being our interim chief for the next three months is due to Chief Arsenault having an extended healing period,” Heater said.
Silvis has worked at KFR since November 2020, the first person hired by Arsenault to serve in the combined fire and emergency services organization. Silvis was promoted to division chief of operations, KFR’s second in command, in October 2021.
KFR continues with higher call volume each month compared to 2021. In October 2022, it responded to 64 calls, compared to 47 calls in October 2021. The call breakdown for October 2022 includes 50 EMS calls, 11 fires and three interfacility transports.
The organization continues to add and upgrade equipment to provide better care and response. According to a Nov. 15 KFR Facebook post, it recently purchased a McGrath video scope. The device which can be used by paramedics, provides advanced airway management for patients with breathing difficulties.
The Idaho Bureau of EMS and Preparedness awarded KFR its 911 Paramedic Response and paramedic interfacility license on Nov. 29, 2021.
— Norma Staaf, Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday