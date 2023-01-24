A 20-year-old Kamiah man who said he was hit by a ricochet bullet during a recent buffalo hunt in Montana is concerned that the authorities are not following up with an investigation.

Jackson WakWak, a Nez Perce tribal member who said he and his family have long participated in the traditional hunt in Gardiner, Mont., near Yellowstone Park, said he was with a group of family members and other Native American hunters earlier this month. The traditional, treaty-guaranteed hunts are generally scheduled in the fall or early winter.

