Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.

KAMIAH — The City of Kamiah will receive two grants totaling $727,000 to improve sidewalks and street crossings to promote safer pedestrian travel. One grant is funded by the State of Idaho, the other from federal funds, with both programs administered by Idaho’s Local Highway Technical Assistance Council.

Tags

Recommended for you