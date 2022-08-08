Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
KAMIAH — The City of Kamiah will receive two grants totaling $727,000 to improve sidewalks and street crossings to promote safer pedestrian travel. One grant is funded by the State of Idaho, the other from federal funds, with both programs administered by Idaho’s Local Highway Technical Assistance Council.
Scott Linja, a project engineer with Keller & Associates Engineering, worked with Mike Tornatore, Kamiah’s deputy city clerk to apply for both grants. Linja explained the terms of the grants to the city council and mayor during the July 27 Kamiah city council meeting. Both applications focus on improving pedestrian connections between the school, swimming pool complex and downtown. They show the poor condition of many sidewalks and inconsistency with Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility standards for the sidewalks, curb ramps and crosswalks, in terms of width and slope.
Scott Linja, project engineer, Keller & Associates Engineering, explains recently awarded grants to Kamiah City Council.
The City of Kamiah will receive $250,000 as part of the 2022 Children Pedestrian Safety Grant, Linja said. Kamiah is one of 45 applicants selected for the grant out of 79 cities, highway districts and counties that applied, according to information provided on LHTAC’s website.
The grant terms will require the funds to be used by December 2023, Linja said.
The Idaho State legislature approved $10 million in one-time surplus FY 22 funds for projects that improve pedestrian crossings used by children, such as school crossings and safe routes to school, according to a July 22 governor’s office press release.
Kamiah’s Child Pedestrian Safety Grant includes two components “to promote safe student and pedestrian travel,” according to the grant application. A rectangular rapid flashing beacon (RRFB) will be installed at the 8th Street/Idaho St. intersection to promote a safer crosswalk to the swimming pool. An RRFB provides high visibility to alert motorists to the crosswalk.
Replacing sidewalks, curb ramps and crosswalks from Maple St. to Main St. on 9th, Main St, then on Main to 8th, and 8th to Idaho will promote safer travel between the school and the swimming pool.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Wheat fire claims 1,100 acres
WALLA WALLA COUNTY — A fire broke out in a standing wheat field just north of Walla Walla on July 29. The fire was contained around 8 p.m. that night. The flames consumed more than 1,000 acres in a matter of hours, drawing responses from nearly all Walla Walla County fire districts, with aid coming from Walla Walla and College Place rural units.
This fire has been dubbed the “Van Ausdle Fire” because of its starting point near Van Ausdle Lane.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, and fire district officials said no injuries were reported. The potential for harm to firefighters and others was increased by community members who drove to the area to watch the fire, forcing the Walla Walla County Public Works and Walla Walla Sheriff’s Office to set up road barriers to the site.
Onlookers can also create hazards for home and property owners in the event of an evacuation. A level one, or “Get Ready,” evacuation notice for this fire was in effect for residents in the area that runs between Lower and Middle Waitsburg roads. In rural areas, evacuation can include animal trailers, farm equipment, and family vehicles. Unnecessary and unauthorized vehicles can cause traffic delays and added stress for those evacuating.