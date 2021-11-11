ASOTIN — An Asotin County jury determined the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife was not negligent in the death of a 17-year-old Lewiston pilot who died in a helicopter crash in 2015.
Hayden Simmons, son of Kent and Heidi Simmons, was flying over Ayers Canyon with his 16-year-old cousin, Hudson Simmons, when the aircraft reportedly hit two power lines strung across the gulch in rural Asotin County.
On behalf of Hayden Simmons’ estate, his parents filed lawsuits against the state agency and Clearwater Power Co., alleging the power lines and utility poles were unmarked and invisible or very difficult to see. Clearwater Power operates the lines, and the helicopter crashed on state property managed by Fish and Wildlife.
An undisclosed settlement was reached with the power company before the beginning of the civil trial Nov. 1 in Asotin County Superior Court. On Wednesday afternoon, the 14-member jury reached its verdict on the state case, concluding there was no negligence on the part of Fish and Wildlife in the death of Hayden Simmons.
The plaintiffs were represented by Seattle attorneys Robert Hedrick, Casey Dubose and David Tift. Attorneys Gregory Silvey, Jake Brooks and Nicholas Ulrich handled the defense on behalf of the state attorney general’s office.
Whitman County Judge Gary Libey, who presided over the civil trial, thanked the jury panel for their dedication and praised the attorneys for their hard work on the lengthy case. Two jury members spoke to the attorneys after the verdict, saying it was a difficult decision, and they had sincere empathy for the Simmons for the loss of their son.