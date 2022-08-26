Judge: No new trial for von Ehlinger

<text>Former state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, convicted of rape in April, appeared at the Ada County Courthouse on Thursday for a hearing on his motion to retry or acquit his case.</text>

Former Idaho Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger will not be acquitted or granted a new trial, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon ruled Thursday, and he will be sentenced for his rape conviction next week.

Von Ehlinger’s attorney, Jon Cox, submitted a motion in Ada County Court in early August asking Reardon to acquit his client based on a lack of evidence, and in lieu of acquittal, he asked for a new trial to consider new evidence that was submitted as a sealed affidavit. Cox also argued von Ehlinger’s constitutional rights under the Sixth Amendment were violated because he did not have the opportunity to cross-examine or confront his accuser.

