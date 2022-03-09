ASOTIN — The Spokane County judge overseeing Scott Gallina’s upcoming trial denied a motion from the Washington state attorney general’s office this week.
Attorneys Melanie Tratnik and Sean Waite, of Seattle, recently filed a motion asking the judge to clarify or reconsider a previous ruling related to allowing testimony of alleged victims. Judge Michael Price denied the state’s request in a written ruling issued Monday.
Gallina — a former Asotin County Superior Court judge charged with sexual misconduct crimes — is scheduled for trial April 4. He has denied any wrongdoing in the case, which dates back to his arrest almost three years ago.
The 58-year-old defendant is charged with second-degree rape, indecent liberties by forcible compulsion and four counts of third-degree assaults with sexual motivation.
The charges are linked to two women Gallina worked with at the Asotin County Courthouse when he was the presiding judge. He remains out of custody on bond and is no longer employed.
Gallina is represented by Spokane attorneys Carl Oreskovich and Andrew Wagley.