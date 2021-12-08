Idaho state senator and Lewiston Mayor-elect Dan Johnson has named Leland farmer Robert Blair to be his full-time substitute for the coming legislative session.
Johnson, who is halfway through his sixth term representing the 6th Legislative District, was elected to Lewiston’s new strong mayor position in November.
He initially planned to juggle his legislative and mayoral responsibilities, spending part of his time in Boise during the first several weeks of the 2022 session, but coming back to Lewiston for a few weeks at a time.
“My intent was to go down for the first week of the session to get some (legislation) set up,” Johnson said Tuesday. “Then my wife was ready to substitute for me for a few weeks.”
He planned to go back to Boise for a few more weeks after that, hopefully to shepherd his bills all the way through the Senate. Then he’d appoint a substitute for the remainder of the session.
That schedule flew out the window, though, after the swearing-in ceremony for the mayor and incoming Lewiston City Council members was set for Jan. 10.
That was a week earlier than Johnson expected. It’s also the opening day of the 2022 legislative session, and the day when the governor provides his State of the State Address and fiscal 2023 budget recommendation.
Consequently, he decided to name Blair as his substitute for the whole session.
“For the sake of continuity, I think it works out better,” Johnson said. “He’ll be down there for the entirety of the session, unless something comes up with his schedule. Then my wife or I would go down.”
Blair was one of the three finalists chosen by the 6th Legislative District Republican Central Committee in May to replace former Lewiston Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger.
That’s not why Johnson chose him, though. He had Blair down on his list of potential substitutes before the 2021 session even began.
“At the start of every two-year session, legislators designate three people to be their substitutes, in case something happens,” he said. “Robert was one of my original three substitutes. That’s where his name comes from.”
Blair said he’s started “drinking from the fire hose,” trying to get up to speed on all the issues he’ll have to deal with in Boise.
“This is a very good opportunity to learn and to give back,” he said. “A lot of people and organizations have helped me out over the years. Now, I just happen to be in a position where I can go down to Boise and give something back.”
As a past president of the Idaho Grain Producers Association, Blair isn’t completely unfamiliar with how the Legislature works. However, this will be his first sitting in committee and casting votes.
“It’s an exciting opportunity to delve into how our government works,” he said. “I know I’m not going to make everyone happy, but hopefully I can do what’s best for the community and region.”
