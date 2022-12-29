Job hunters warned to be wary of scams

Patricia Perkins

The Idaho Department of Finance is warning jobseekers to be aware of employment scams in light of a recent consumer complaint the department received and the continued prevalence of these scams nationwide.

In the first quarter of 2022, U.S. consumers were scammed out of $68 million as a result of fake business and job opportunity schemes, according to the Federal Trade Commission. Although this is not a new threat, it continues to have a devastating impact on victims resulting in monetary harm, identity theft and even unwitting involvement in criminal schemes such as money laundering.

Tags

Recommended for you