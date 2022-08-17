Job seekers who are interested in a career in skilled trades can learn more about those industries during an event Thursday at the Idaho Department of Labor office, 1158 Idaho St., in Lewiston.

The event is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Thursday and will feature information about jobs and training resources in the welding, plumbing, electrical and HVAC fields, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Labor.

Recommended for you