Job seekers who are interested in a career in skilled trades can learn more about those industries during an event Thursday at the Idaho Department of Labor office, 1158 Idaho St., in Lewiston.
The event is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Thursday and will feature information about jobs and training resources in the welding, plumbing, electrical and HVAC fields, according to a news release from the Idaho Department of Labor.
Attendees will learn about pay scales, work positions and requirements for their specific field of interest from those who work in these trades.
“This event is for people who are not college bound or feel like they can’t afford the training necessary to work in their chosen field,” said Misti Sullivan, manager of the Department of Labor office in Lewiston.
Electricians, welders, plumbers and HVAC professionals in the Lewiston area are currently paid higher than their counterparts in other areas of the state. Electricians earn an average annual wage of $77,000, welders average $52,000 annually and plumbers average $57,000 per year, according to the news release.
Workforce training staff from Lewis-Clark State College will be available to help people enroll in classes for these specific fields. Classes start in September for interested attendees.
Representatives from the Idaho Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, EQUUS Workforce Solutions and Idaho Launch — a statewide program funded by the Idaho Workforce Development Council — will also be on hand.