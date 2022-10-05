Lewiston Police Chief Jason Kuzik received his title after a badge-pinning ceremony and taking the oath of office.
The short ceremony was conducted Tuesday evening at Brackenbury Square in Lewiston with about 50 people in attendance, including many police officers and city government officials. Kuzik’s wife of more than 25 years, Sandy, pinned the badge to his uniform and gave her husband a hug. City clerk Kari Ravencroft issued the oath of office.
Kuzik then addressed the crowd, saying he was humbled by the opportunity and grateful for the support. He will listen to and earn the respect of the employees and work within the established culture of the department.
“The words ‘team,’ ‘we’ and ‘us’ are words you will hear me say,” Kuzik said.
Kuzik is looking forward to meeting the people of Lewiston and other law enforcement and government agencies to help continue the community policing mission. He also met former Lewiston Police Chief Budd Hurd and plans to use him as a resource and mentor in his role. Kuzik was officially hired at the end of August after Hurd retired in July.
Kuzik addressed his family as well, thanking his son — who wasn’t able to attend the ceremony because of school commitments — and his wife for their continued support. He also thanked his friends at the Henderson Police Department in southern Nevada, where he worked for 25 years.
“To all employees at the Lewiston Police Department, I appreciate your patience,” he said. “Now I’m here, it’s time to get to work.”
Kuzik began Monday, which involved going through the new hire process, such as filling out paperwork, being issued a cellphone and getting his keys. He’s also meeting the people he will be working with, both in the department and those at other agencies and government positions.
The Kuziks are settling in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley as well and are renting until they find the right home. It’s their first move out of Nevada. They are hoping to soon enjoy some of the recreational activities and have been receiving recommendations on hiking and fishing in the region.
“We definitely feel we landed in the right community,” Kuzik said of the welcome he has received in the department and from the community.
Interim police chief Jeff Klone was one of those from the Lewiston Police Department welcoming the new chief at the ceremony.
“This is an exciting day for the Lewiston Police Department family,” he said, as Kuzik will be the 27th police chief since 1907. “To say it’s an exclusive club is an understatement,” Klone said. “We look forward to (Kuzik) taking us to the future.”
Klone said there is excitement in having Kuzik on board because of his positive attitude, which he described as “contagious.” He said Kuzik was a good fit for the department and in the background check, “nobody had anything bad to say.”
Kuzik was what every citizen would want of a chief, Klone said — someone who has energy, easy going and approachable. “He’s going to do a great job,” he said.
For Klone, Kuzik’s arrival means that Klone can go back to his regular job instead of also handling the duties of interim police chief. “I’m ready to go back to being the guy who helps the chief,” he said.
Mayor Dan Johnson, who hired Kuzik, also spoke at the ceremony. He congratulated Kuzik on taking his new role.
“The city of Lewiston is asking you to shoulder this big responsibility,” Johnson said after describing some of the police chief duties, including leadership, public safety and training officers. “The city of Lewiston welcomes you and is honored to have you as our chief of police.”