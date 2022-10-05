Lewiston Police Chief Jason Kuzik received his title after a badge-pinning ceremony and taking the oath of office.

The short ceremony was conducted Tuesday evening at Brackenbury Square in Lewiston with about 50 people in attendance, including many police officers and city government officials. Kuzik’s wife of more than 25 years, Sandy, pinned the badge to his uniform and gave her husband a hug. City clerk Kari Ravencroft issued the oath of office.

