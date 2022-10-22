Jan. 6 panel subpoenas Trump, calls him ‘central cause’ of riot

Then-President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference in the briefing room of the White House on Aug. 14, 2020, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images/TNS)

 Alex Wong

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The House Jan. 6 select committee issued a subpoena to former President Donald Trump, calling him the “central cause” of a coordinated effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Committee members voted unanimously at their last hearing Oct. 13 to subpoena the former president as part of its investigation into what led to the Capitol insurrection Jan. 6, 2021. The subpoena, which was sent to his lawyers Friday along with a letter outlining the committee’s case, orders Trump to produce documents by Nov. 4 and appear for what could be a multiday deposition under oath by Nov. 14.

