Sometimes it’s worth taking a risk.
That’s how John Lane and Jason Stedman won the Dutch oven cookoff challenge at the Rogers Dodge Outdoor Cookoff Saturday and the $500 top prize. Lane won over the judges with his open-face turkey sandwiches on sourdough bread with cranberry chutney and his squash and pumpkin pie.
The Lewis Clark Valley Chamber event was first held in 2019 to take the place of the steelhead derby and was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, said Blake Harrington, events communication manager at the chamber. At the last event, Lane came in third, but his bread “on a lake of brie cheese” came in first for the appetizer contest.
However, he is no stranger to winning Dutch oven cookoffs and won his first competition in 2011. He had never done Dutch oven cooking before, and those with more experience helped him out. When he ended up winning, Lane said they were nice about the novice taking the top spot.
His prize? A Dutch oven.
“So then I won a dutch oven and had to start using it,” he said. Most of his practice comes from rafting, where he spends all summer cooking with the Dutch oven. Lane said he doesn’t do anything too fancy in the summer.
However, a cookoff is a different story.
“We’ve never done this stuff,” Lane said, but he enjoys the challenge and taking risks, like his decision to make sourdough for the sandwiches.
“Bread is one of the hardest things to get right,” he said.
One of his keys for success is keeping an eye on the temperature, but he said there’s plenty of luck involved as well.
In fact, Lane is lucky he even entered. “We were a late addition,” he said and was persuaded to participate by his significant other.
Second place winner with a $250 prize was Casey Scallorn, and it marks the second time she’s earned the number two spot at the chamber’s cookoff. She made fiesta chicken with rice, salsa and grilled pineapple, with the help of her family. Her dessert was an apple crisp.
She’s been Dutch oven cooking for the last five to six years. She was introduced to the style of cooking at rendezvous and muzzleloading events, where they like to “bring it back to the 1860s.”
One of her secrets to success is patience. “ ’Cause if you try to rush it, it doesn’t turn out as well,” she said.
Lorinda and John Bisso came in third with a $50 prize.
Lorinda Bisso’s dish was a beef roast with an Indian twist and a dessert of fall apple crisp with an addition of Fireball Cinnamon Whisky.
“I cook with a twist,” she said.
Lorinda learned to cook with a Dutch oven through helping with Boy Scouts, however, she’s not new to the concept.
“I’ve been cooking since I was knee high to a grasshopper,” she said and has been making pies and bread since she was 3 years old.
Judging the Dutch oven cookoff were Kayeloni Scott of the Nez Perce Tribe and Lewis Clark Chamber board member, Chef Doug Kohn of Meriwether’s Bistro, Jeff Lincoln of CCI Speer and Scott Jordan of Rogers Dodge. The judges wore paper chef hats during the taste testing and made their decisions based on appearance, taste and creativity to come up with an overall score.
The cookoff wasn’t the only contest at the event. While the adults used their creativity in Dutch oven meals, the kids took to decorating hot dogs.
Armed with ketchup, mustard, pickles, pretzels, olives, pipe cleaners and stickers on toothpicks to look like mini-flags, the kids got to work in their five-minute time limit.
In the first round, Hayden Kulczyk, 5, of Clarkston, took the first place blue ribbon and a $10 Happy Day gift card. He didn’t say much after his win, but his big smile said it all.
He was excited to enjoy his gift card and said it felt good to win. And of course, he is keeping his award-winning hot dog.
In the second round of the competition, Lakota Scallorn, 4, of Clarkston, took the top prize of a blue ribbon and $10 Happy Day gift card. Her mother is second-place Dutch oven cookoff winner, Casey Scallorn.
Like Kulczyk, Lakota seemed at a loss for words over her victory, nodding that it felt good to win and nodding that, no, she doesn’t plan on eating her winning hot dog.
Throughout the various competitions, gray skies and rain threatened to dampen the spirits of those in attendance, but the flames of friendly competition kept burning from young to old.
