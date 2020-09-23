It is always safety first for Idaho police

BOISE — From Boise and Ada County to areas in eastern Idaho, masks have been mandated for those in public as a way to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.
And where they have not been mandated, they have been strongly recommended and encouraged, starting at the top. Gov. Brad Little has said more than once that wearing a mask is “just the right thing to do” — for yourself and others.
But what about for members of law enforcement?
A survey of police agencies showed that none have written policies for masks, with departments often leaving that decision to their officers. There are a few exceptions, but with no uniform policy, it’s often as easy to find maskless officers as it is to find those with face coverings.
And there’s a good reason for that, officials said.
TREASURE VALLEY POLICE DEPARTMENTS
Effective communication is obviously a key component of any law enforcement job, and that has to be taken into account when it comes to having your face mostly shielded, officials said.
Gary Marang, a spokesperson for the Nampa Police Department, said it has provided custom face masks to all officers, but it leaves the option to wear them to each individual. For something like a routine traffic stop, officers aren’t required to wear masks. Marang said that even regular stops can prove hazardous, and it’s imperative for officers to be able to speak clearly with people.
Marang said there are a number of factors that go into an officer’s decision on a mask in the field. At the office, police are temperature scanned before work and told to wear masks inside if heading to another division of the department.
Meridian Police Department officers also have the choice whether or not to wear masks on calls, as face coverings can “hinder the process in keeping the community safe,” according to Stephany Galbreaith, public information officer for MPD. She said officers always want to make sure verbal instructions are clear and can be understood.
She said Meridian officers are certain to wear masks when in contact with someone believed to have the virus or confirmed to have COVID-19, as well as on unattended-death calls.
For the Boise Police Department, officers are expected to abide by the city’s directive for all employees to wear masks at work. Those in an office are expected to wear face coverings when they aren’t able to socially distance, according to BPD spokesperson Haley Williams. But masks aren’t required in specific scenarios.
“Officers conducting enforcement activities routinely should wear masks when interacting with citizens and when unable to socially distance,” Williams told the Statesman in an email. “They have discretion when responding to calls for service or conducting enforcement-related contacts.”
That discretion was on display when hundreds of people gathered outside of the Boise City Hall on July 21 for one of many Black Lives Matter protests and counterprotests. Officers from both the Boise and Meridian police departments were on hand keeping watch over the crowds. Many were wearing masks, but pictures from the demonstration show some officers were not.
BPD Deputy Chief Ron Winegar told the Statesman that police officers are dealing with the challenges of wearing masks, just like everyone else. Communication can be made more difficult while talking through masks, when there is a lack of facial cues, he said.
“However, we recognize that, while difficult, it is important to do whatever we can to try and prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” Winegar said.
COMMUNICATION WITH THE PUBLIC
Covering two-thirds of your face can not only muffle audible communication between two people, but also can inhibit the nonverbal cues and facial expressions that come with a conversation, according to Heather L. Robinson, a speech language pathologist based in Boise and an adjunct instructor for Idaho State University.
Simply put, physical distancing and masks could hinder clearly conveying a message, Robinson said, which can be a serious problem for law enforcement when dealing with the public. This is an even larger problem for those who are deaf or hard of hearing.
Jill Radford, a clinical assistant professor of sign language studies at ISU, said interactions between police and people who are deaf or hearing impaired are already stressful, as an officer could interpret a person’s lack of understanding and responses as being uncooperative.
Ideally, Radford said, officers could wear transparent face masks that show facial expressions and allow people to see lips move, but it would be more likely an officer would remove their mask.
If police were dealing with a deaf person, Radford suggested that they could interact through written notes or typing messages on a phone, which could allow for space and the wearing of masks.
Robinson suggested that officers and the public put a focus on crisp articulation and even talking more slowly. This can give people more time to pick up on the nonverbal cues lost when a person’s face is covered. She also suggested avoiding sarcasm and unclear communication.
Putting an emphasis on other cues, such as using one’s hands and body language, also can help bridge the gap, she said.
MASKS IN JAILS
For the Ada and Canyon county sheriff’s offices, masks are required while working in jails and strongly encouraged in other areas.
The Canyon County Sheriff’s Office issued protocols on masks based on recommendations from Southwest District Health, according to former county spokesperson Joe Decker. Deputies are required to wear masks at the county jail unless they are working alone in an individual office. Canyon County Jail inmates are also provided two washable masks to wear at their discretion.
Deputies on patrol have been advised to wear masks while on duty and whenever in close contact with other people, Decker said.
For deputies with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, masks are expected to be worn in the field when social distancing cannot be maintained with the public, except when deputies feel a mask would impede the ability to communicate clearly with someone to maintain public safety, according to ACSO spokesperson Patrick Orr.
Inside the Ada County Jail, all deputies, employees and visitors are required to wear masks during all interactions with those incarcerated. Orr said some deputies may temporarily remove their mask if it’s absolutely necessary for communication.
IDAHO STATE POLICE
District captains and troopers with the Idaho State Police pay close attention to directives issued by local health districts, according to ISP communications director Lynn Hightower.
“In general, all ISP employees are expected to practice social distancing where possible, and to wear masks when social distancing can’t be maintained, including common areas of office buildings,” Hightower said in an email to the Statesman.
During traffic stops, troopers may approach the passenger side of a vehicle to talk with drivers, which isn’t new, but does allow for extra space between a trooper and driver, Hightower noted.
Troopers are told to use their best judgment when to wear masks in the field. Hightower pointed to the Idaho Legislature’s special session in August as an example of this judgment, as the vast majority of troopers opted to wear masks while dealing with the dozens of people who filed into the session.
The Idaho special session made headlines after members of the public demanded access to the ongoing sessions, at one point breaking a glass door trying to gain access to the gallery of the House of Representatives. Many of those who entered the Capitol to watch were not wearing masks themselves.