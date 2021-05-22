Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear in Sunday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — Idaho State Police is continuing to investigate last week’s vehicle accident that injured two Grangeville pedestrians.
As of press time, Burton (Burt), 93, and Kathryn (Angele), 91, Hazelbaker were listed in good condition at Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene.
The accident was reported May 11 at approxmately 6:34 a.m., according to ISP, on North Meadow Street at East Main Street in Grangeville. Michael Adler, 26, a city of Grangeville employee, was making a left-hand turn onto Meadow Street off of East Main Street.
According to investigator, ISP Trooper Levi Gundacker, “the sun was in a bad spot, and he didn’t wait for his eyes to adjust.” The driver didn’t see the couple crossing eastbound onto Meadow, using the crosswalk, and they were struck by the vehicle.
According to ISP, the Hazelbakers suffered serious injuries and were taken to Syringa Hospital in Grangeville, and subsequently transferred by air ambulance to Coeur d’Alene.
Noting the circumstances of this accident, Gundacker advised motorists to exercise caution and slow down when driving into intersections.
“Just be extra aware of your surroundings,” he said.
Assisting agencies on this accident were Syringa Ambulance and Grangeville Police Department.
— David Rauzi, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday
Beavers blamed for Ewan floods
COLFAX — Whitman County commissioners listened to testimony about a flooding threat in Ewan attributed to beavers.
Andrew Wolfe, manager of Rock Lake Conservation District, spoke to commissioners on Monday about the recent increase in flooding of Kamiak Creek, which flows directly through Ewan.
He explained how a 1,200-foot-long grove of willow trees attracts beavers, which gnaw and cut trees building sediment in the creek to cause rising water levels.
“An obvious flooding threat,” Wolfe said.
The county’s critical areas ordinance is holding back action, he said. The conservation district seeks permits to remove trees and replace them with other native trees that don’t interest beavers.
“We hope to find a favorable solution to this to preserve the homes and livelihoods of the people of Ewan,” Wolfe said. “It’s a problem that must be solved.”
Habitat should not be favored over dozens of residents, he said.
Wolfe asked for a review by County Prosecutor Denis Tracy.
The flooding has been the most severe in the last 5-7 years, Wolfe said.
Mark Storey, public works director, made comments saying he agreed with “almost all” of what Wolfe talked about. Storey spoke in place of Alan Thomson, county planner, who was not available.
“The issue is not so much wetlands but one of habitat,” Storey said. “Is it necessary to remove all the trees?”
Wolfe said some trees could remain. Trees far enough from the water may not interest beavers. In addition, as is the conservation district’s main proposal, they would replace the trees taken out with harder-wood species, such as blue elderberries or ponderosa pines, which do not attract beavers.
The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife is involved and hesitant to approve the removal of habitat.
Commissioner Michael Largent suggested the next step is for more talks to occur between the conservation district, the landowners and the county planner.
— Garth Meyer, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday