OLYMPIA — Washington leaders are looking abroad for ideas on how to transition to clean energy and continue to fight climate change.

Gov. Jay Inslee and other representatives from Washington have spent the past week on a trade mission to Finland, Sweden and Norway focusing on energy, technology, sustainability and climate change. Representatives from the Department of Commerce, the Port of Seattle, the Greater Seattle Chamber of Commerce and employers in the state, such as Microsoft, joined the governor.

Tags

Recommended for you