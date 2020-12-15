Inslee reveals equity plan as part of ’21-23 state budget

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is proposing $365 million in investments aimed at addressing racial injustice issues, calling it a “historic commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”
The announcement comes as the state faces a potential $3 billion revenue shortfall over the next few years because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Inslee discussed his equity plan Monday, during a news conference from Olympia. He said it was prompted by “the crises of the past year, both in the areas of public health and racial justice, which made more apparent the long-standing inequities in our society.”
“The consciousness of the nation has been raised over the past several months against inequity in many forms, from criminal justice to the economy, from environment to education to the provision of health care,” he said. “We have a moral mandate to acknowledge these hard truths and lay the solid foundation needed to correct these long-term injustices.”
The governor didn’t identify any specific revenue sources to pay for these initiatives. Instead, they’ll be part of his 2021-23 budget recommendations, which will be released over the coming week, before the start of the 2021 legislative session.
“We will proposed a balanced budget,” Inslee said.
Monday’s news conference only detailed a portion of the proposed $365 million in equity investments. Among other items, those proposals include:
Designating Juneteenth (June 19) as a legal holiday, in recognition of the significance of America’s history of slavery.
“It will be a somber celebration of the resiliency and spirit of Black Washingtonians,” Inslee said. “We want to highlight that history and effect positive change for all.”
Prohibiting insurers from using credit scores to determine an individual’s auto, homeowner, renter or boat insurance rates.
“This bill will address systemic racism within the credit system, which disproportionately affects communities of color,” the governor said.
Inslee was joined in the news conference by Washington Insurance Commissioner Mike Kreidler, who has advocated for this initiative for a number of years.
Authorizing $26 million to establish an Office of Independent Investigations to investigate excessive use of force complaints against Washington law enforcement agencies.
This proposal stems from a task force Inslee created this summer following police shootings in Washington and other states. The intent is to improve the transparency and fairness of the complaint investigations.
Appropriating $2.5 million to fully fund the state’s new Equity Office, which was created during the 2020 legislative session.
The office will develop a five-year equity plan for the state, and help state agencies develop their own diversity, equity and inclusion plans.
Adding another $10 million to the COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund, which was established earlier this year to assist undocumented workers who can’t access other state safety-net programs.
This would be in addition to the $62.6 million previously allocated to the fund.
Investing $79 million in broadband access for low-income families, plus $6 million to provide training in digital skills to K-12 students, English-language learners and older Washingtonians.
Unspecified investments in “environmental justice,” including capping greenhouse gas emissions in some communities, helping communities cope with the impacts of climate change and creating an Environmental Justice and Equity Advisory Panel.
Inslee said Monday’s proposals were just the “first installment” in a series of equity proposals he’ll unveil as part of his 2021-’23 budget recommendation this week.
“Today, we’re committing to making investments to help all Washington communities thrive, especially communities of color that have been marginalized for too long,” he said. “These proposals are important steps in the right direction, but we acknowledge the massive work that needs to be done to right decades of inequity.”
The Washington Legislature will take up the governor’s budget proposals after the 2021 session convenes on Jan. 11.
