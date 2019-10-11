Indiana man chosen as interim CEO of St. Joe’s

A health care executive from the Midwest has been selected as the interim CEO of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center in Lewiston.
Mike Poore comes to the hospital from Lutheran Health Network of Indiana, where he served as regional president and CEO.
He replaces Blain Claypool, who left St. Joe’s at the end of September after two years to be closer to family in Reno, Nev.
Poore brings more than 30 years of health care experience to his new role. Prior to his work with Lutheran Health Network, Poore served as the vice president of operations for Community Health Systems, where he oversaw hospital operations for facilities in Alabama, Mississippi, North Carolina and Virginia.
In a news release, Poore said he’s looking forward to working with St. Joe’s employees, clinicians and community members during a transition period.
“(St. Joe’s) is a pillar of the Lewis-Clark Valley and surrounding region,” he said.
St. Joe’s board chairman, Dr. Colin Doyle, said in a news release that he backs the choice.
“(Poore is) exactly the right person to lead (St. Joe’s) in this interim period and to ensure our team members and patients continue to have certainty in the future,” Doyle said.