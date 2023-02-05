Open house at McSorley
McSorley Elementary School in Lewiston will have an open house from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at the school.
Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. High 47F. SE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Rain showers early with overcast skies late. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low near 40F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: February 5, 2023 @ 2:00 am
Open house at McSorley
McSorley Elementary School in Lewiston will have an open house from 5-6 p.m. Tuesday at the school.
Dinner will be provided and families can come to the school and see what students are learning.
There also will be an opportunity to schedule parent/teacher conferences for March 9 and 10.
Contest for Idaho teens
Idaho high school students from ninth to 12th grades can participate in the contest from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit.
This year’s theme is “The 28th Amendment to the United States Constitution: What Should Our Next Amendment Be?”
Students can work individually or in groups of as many as three to create a 3-5 minute video or write an essay of 500 to 1,000 words. Essays and videos should describe the proposed amendment, why it is needed and it should outline the process to get the amendment ratified.
Applications are open and the deadline is March 13 and can send submissions at www.ca9.uscourts.gov/civicscontest/.
The U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho will select the finalists for the circuit-wide contest. Local district winners in each category will receive $1,000 for first palace; $500 for second and $250 for third.
Finalists will be announced in May and winners will be announced in June.
Teacher of the Year nominations open
The State Department of Education is accepting applications for Idaho Teacher of the Year.
Applications to nominate a teachers are open and due by March 20 at sde.idaho.gov/events/teacher-year.
The contest is open to public school teachers in any subject or grade level in the state. Nominated teachers will be notified and will have until May 8 to submit their application for the honor. The winning teacher will be announced in the fall.
The 2024 Idaho Teacher of the Year will receive a cash award and travel across Idaho talking with other teachers, legislators and policymakers about education in the state. They will also serve as Idaho’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year.
Sign up today to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.