Applications being accepted for Superintendent Ybarra’s Student Advisory Council
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra is accepting applications to the Student Advisory Council for the 2022-23 school year.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. PDT June 24. Those interested can contact Taylor Baggerly, project specialist for events and communication, at (208) 332-6812 and tbaggerly@sde.idaho.gov.
Students in grades 4-12 can serve as members on the council to be a voice for Idaho students. Students must be enrolled in an Idaho public or charter school and be able to travel to Boise for meeting with an adult.
The region has one student serving on the council, Emma Paddlety, a ninth grader from Lapwai Middle/High School.
Clarkston schools will have concerts this week
Sixth graders in the Clarkston School District will have a combined band concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Clarkston High School.
Fourth through sixth graders will have a combined choir performing at 7:30 p.m. Monday at CHS.
Students in kindergarten and first grade at Heights Elementary will have a concert at 7 p.m. Thursday at CHS.
Twin County United Way accepting grant applications
The Twin County United Way of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley will be accepting grant applications during May from nonprofit organizations located in Nez Perce or Asotin counties.
The grant application forms can be found on the website at tcuw.org/login-to-tcuw. The application process is open until May 31. Final decisions will be made in August.
The application must be filled out and submitted online and requests must be related to education, health or financial stability. This year, the Twin County United Way has also added a Cradle-to-Career model to provide children with health, financial stability and educational benefits from birth to their career. Grant requests that address those areas will receive greater consideration.
