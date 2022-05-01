Holy Family School will have auction
Holy Family School in Clarkston will have its auction Saturday. The silent auction starts at 4 p.m. and the live auction begins at 7 p.m. Saturday. The auction helps fund the private Catholic school.
Educator Career Fair to be held in Moscow
MOSCOW — Current and future educators can attend the Idaho State Department of Education at the 2022 Educator Career Fairs at Moscow. The fair will be from 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the University of Idaho Whitewater Room in the Idaho Student Union Building, 875 Perimeter Drive. Jobseekers should bring their resumes and contact information. Staff from the State Department of Education and school districts and charter schools will also be present to answer questions.
Clarkston to hold grade school concert
Clarkston’s Heights Elementary second and third grade students will have a concert at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
