Clarkston schools website has info on H.S. school project
The Clarkston School District has a new website at bit.ly/3ZUWSbO with information about its proposed remodeling of Clarkston High School and the bond that would support it.
Clarkston schools website has info on H.S. school project
The Clarkston School District has a new website at bit.ly/3ZUWSbO with information about its proposed remodeling of Clarkston High School and the bond that would support it.
The website answers questions and provides information about the bond that is set to go before voters April 25. It also has virtual images of the inside and outside of the proposed building, as well as 3D tours of different rooms in the building.
It outlines the goals of the proposal and the reason why support of the new high school is being asked of the community.
High school seniors can apply for National Youth Science Camp
High school seniors can attend the National Youth Science Camp from June 19 to July 12.
Students can apply at bit.ly/3ZWe018 by Feb. 28, and more information about the program can be found at nyscamp.org. Two students from each state will be selected.
The camp is a residential science, technology, engineering, arts and math program designed to challenge students and give them opportunities to engage with professionals. It will have lectures, directed studies and seminars with industry leaders.
Orofino High student raising money for senior project
Racie Price, a senior at Orofino Junior and Senior High School is raising money for a 911 emergency phone.
Donations can be made to her GoFundMe page at bit.ly/3H0MI0P.
The fundraiser is part of her senior project to install a 911 emergency phone at the Swamp Creek floating toilet at Dworshak Reservoir in Clearwater County. The location is in an area where there isn’t any cell service.
The cost of the box is $3,500 and it would be installed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and would be maintained by the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
Preventing teenage suicide the goal of coming meetings
A teen suicide prevention discussion will be held at various times and locations in the next few weeks.
The discussion will including a showing of the documentary “My Ascension” that tells the story of a 16-year-old cheerleader who attempted suicide and was left paralyzed, who now tells her story to help people find hope. After the screening, there will be a panel discussion and information on teen mental health and suicide prevention.
The screenings will all take place at 6:30 p.m. The first will be Wednesday at Lewiston Village Center Cinemas; Feb. 1 at the Clarkston High School Auditorium and Feb. 8 at Clearwater River Casino in Lapwai.
There is no cost to attend. The event is being sponsored by Suicide Prevention of the Inland Northwest, Public Health – Idaho North Central District and Twin County United Way.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.
Sign up today to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.