Lewiston counselor selected for award
Amy Johannesen, a counselor at Centennial Elementary School, was named the 2022 State School Counselor of the Year by the American School Counselor Association.
Johannesen has been an elementary school counselor for the Lewiston School District since 2016. Centennial Principal Courtney Kolb said Johannesen is always going above and beyond to help students and support them to be successful in their academic, college, and career endeavors. She also helps with creating bullying prevention programs, family movie nights, parenting workshops and a website for the school counseling program.
Those who were selected for the award were recognized Feb. 3 in Washington, D.C., and attended a forum about critical issues in school counseling at the National Press Club that included a discussion with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona and U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy.
Blood drive planned at Clarkston High
Clarkston High School, Tri-State Memorial Hospital and Vitalant are having a blood drive from 3-4 p.m. Wednesday at the Clarkston High School library, 401 Chestnut St.
The community can participate in the blood drive by making an appointment at vitalant.org. The number of donations received during the drive will go toward CHS receiving possible STEM grants and student scholarships.
