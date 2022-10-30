Troy ’s English language arts score ranked No. 1 in Idaho
The Troy School District ranked No. 1 statewide in English language arts proficiency when results of the Idaho Standards Achievement Tests were announced this past week.
Troy had a score of 84%, which was well ahead of the second-place Swan Valley School District, which had a score of 77%.
Other area school districts ranked in the top 10 in ELA included Genesee, which was fifth with a score of 72.3%; Cottonwood, which was ninth with a score of 66.2%; and Moscow, which was 10th with a score of 65.8%.
Among school districts ranked in the ISAT top 10 for math proficiency scores, Troy was second with a score of 69.3%, Cottonwood fifth with 63%, Genesee sixth with 61.3% and Nezperce ninth with 58.3%, according to a news release from Idaho Education News.
For individual schools, Moscow High School was ranked seventh in ISAT English language arts with a 81.4% proficiency rate. Prairie Elementary School in Cottonwood was ranked sixth with a score of 76.2% for ISAT math proficiency, according to the news release.
Clarkston High School to have Career Development Conference
Fourth grade students from the Clarkston School District, Holy Family Catholic School and Cornerstone Christian School will be a part of Clarkston DECA’s Career Development Conference.
Family and community members can attend the opening from 9:15-9:30 a.m., workshops from 9:35-10:35 a.m. and the awards ceremony from 10:40-10:55 a.m. Friday at the CHS auditorium.
The conference aims to teach fourth graders about entrepreneurship, different career sectors, creating a business plan and what it looks like to run a successful business.
Fourth grade students are working on designing a business they could potentially open with help from teachers, parents, DECA members and coordinators of the event, Greta Boreson, Sophie Henderson and Maddie Walkup. Students can earn awards based on the category of their career. All students will receive a certificate and winners will receive a medal. The fourth grade students, as well as DECA members, will attend workshops hosted by local business leaders.
Lapwai to hold school concerts
LAPWAI — Lapwai’s middle and high school students will have their choir concerts this week.
The middle school concert is at 5:30 p.m. and the high school concert is at 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the high school auditorium.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.
