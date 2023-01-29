Yes for CHS campaign kick off with event
The Yes for CHS Committee will this week begin its campaign for approval of a bond that would fund construction of a new Clarkston High School.
The kickoff event will be from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Holiday Inn, 700 Port Drive.
The free event will have a presentation by the Yes for CHS Committee, as well as information about how community members can support the campaign. Attendees can RSVP at yeschs.com.
Love is in the air with singing valentines
The Lewiston High School music department is ready to spread the love with song.
Singing valentines will be available to Lewiston-Clarkston Valley residents for Valentine’s Day.
Valentines can be purchased for $10 to be delivered to the Lewiston High School, middle and elementary schools. The cost is $20 for elsewhere in Lewiston and Clarkston. Valentines can be ordered by calling the choir room at LHS at (208) 748-3182 or emailing jaburke@lewistonschools.net. Cash and check are accepted and money can be sent to Lewiston High School, 3201 Cecil Andrus Way, Lewiston, ID 83501.
A singing valentine includes a rose, personalized card and message to be delivered by a group singing a love song.
Songs offered are “Cute,” “Fly Me to the Moon,” “Happy Together,” “L.O.V.E.,” and “You Are My Sunshine.”
Financial aid specialists can assist high school students in Asotin and Garfield counties
High school students and their families in Asotin and Garfield counties can meet with financial aid specialists for college applications.
Financial aid outreach specialists will provide information and support with completing the Free Application for Federal Student Aid form and the Washington Application for State Financial Aid form. Walla Walla Community College will have Natalia Nikolaeva serve as financial aid outreach specialists in high schools in Asotin and Garfield counties.
The service is free and the specialists can help with any college or university a student plans to attend. Those interested in the program can contact contact Nikolaeva at (509) 296-9643 or email natalia.nikolaeva@wwcc.edu.
Walla Walla Community College received state funding from a new bill that directs Washington’s State Board for Community and Technical Colleges to promote student financial aid initiatives. The college is also partnering with Blue Mountain Action Council to have community outreach as well as other organizations in the area with events at schools and libraries.
Idaho State Department of Education looking for Summer Food Service Program sponsors
The Idaho State Department of Education is looking for sponsors for the 2023 Food Service Program to provide free meals to low-income areas during the summer.
The program gives meals and snacks to children ages 1-18 at various sites and needs sponsors to provide the meals when school is not in session. Sponsors are reimbursed for each qualifying breakfast, lunch, dinner or snack served at the site.
Sponsors can be, but are not limited to, public or private nonprofit schools or resident camps; local, county or tribal governments; religious organizations; and libraries. All sponsors are required to attend training and complete the application process at one of the following locations and dates:
March 7, Lewiston
March 10, Boise
March 14, Pocatello
Applications are due by April 28.
For more information on the Summer Food Service Program, contact (208) 332-6828 or visit sde.idaho.gov/cnp/sfsp/.
