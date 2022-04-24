Moscow school wins top prize recycling competition
MOSCOW — Moscow Charter School collected 7,735 pounds of recycled plastic to win the Trex Plastic Film Recycling Challenge.
The school received $5,000 as part of the award. Students from 686 schools participated in the event for a year.
St. John Bosco Academy to have school play
COTTONWOOD — St. John Bosco will be presenting “Robin Hood” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the school, 122 Substation Road, Cottonwood.
Admission is by donation and concessions will be available.
