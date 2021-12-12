Idaho students can participate in art contest
BOISE — Idaho students in grades seven through 12 can participate in an art contest depicting how their education will connect with their future.
Students can submit artwork online by Jan. 10 or by mail until Jan. 7.
Winning artwork will be posted on the Idaho State Department of Education website and shared with legislators during a presentation by Superintendent Sherri Ybarra.
Entries should be in a 8.5-by-11-inch portrait format and be labeled with the student’s name, grade, teacher’s name, school and district the student attends.
Submissions can be sent online as PDFs on the department of education’s website Picture My Future page at bit.ly/3pPSUQu. Mailed entries can be sent to Idaho State Department of Education, Attn: Taylor Baggerly, P.O. Box 83720, Boise, ID 83720-0027.
More contest rules can be found on the department of education website.
St. John Bosco Academy planning nativity play
COTTONWOOD — St. John Bosco Academy will be performing a nativity play.
Each classroom has a role in the play that will be at 7 p.m. Thursday. The performance is free. It will be held at the school, located at 122 Substation Road, Cottonwood.
The nativity play was written by Director Gina Lustig.
School news submitted by noon Thursday will be considered for publication in Sunday’s In the Schools. Events must be open to the public; any cost must be included in the description. Submissions can be sent to city@lmtribune.com. K-12 education reporter Kaylee Brewster can be contacted at (208) 848-2297 for more information.