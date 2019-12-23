The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office has a new employee trained to apprehend serious felons and sniff out narcotics.
IKar, a Belgian Malinois, is the new, dual-purpose K-9 on the job with his handler Deputy JR Gregory. IKar replaces Aika, who retired Dec. 12 because of aggressive arthritis. His name is from the Czech Republic, and it means protector and finder, Gregory said.
IKar, a 2½-year-old male, was purchased from Right Hand K-9 in Ogden, Utah, for $9,500. Gregory and IKar recently completed 10 weeks of training together in Ogden to establish the bond between the two, who will work together finding drugs and apprehending dangerous felons.
When Gregory met IKar, the dog was green. IKar had no obedience training, nor narcotics training, but the “very athletic” dog “has no fear,” Gregory said. After the 10 weeks of training that cost $2,500, IKar and Gregory are now patrolling Nez Perce County.
K-9s are employed three to five times per shift to sniff out narcotics, Gregory said.
IKar’s apprehension ability brings a new element to the agency that could de-escalate tense situations by Gregory warning suspected dangerous felons that he will send in the dog. After the third warning, IKar will be deployed.
“My advice is to just give up,” Nez Perce County Sheriff Joe Rodriguez said. “No reason to take a bite, but if they push the issue it will happen.”
IKar can scale an 8-foot wall and bite. The dog can also jump into an open window about 7 feet off the ground, Gregory said.
The Belgian Malinois breed has an average force bite of 195 pounds per square inch, which is enough to break an arm, Gregory said.
IKar would only be deployed off leash for apprehension of suspected felons in serious cases such as murder, bank robbery and other situations where the deputy’s life may be in danger.
“He is really determined; he likes his job. The more work you throw at him, the more he responds,” Gregory said. “He’s fearless, and his hunt drive is out of this world.”
IKar makes other police officers and the community safer, Rodriguez said.
“It’s a win-win for everybody,” he said. “The return you are going to get out of this animal, there isn’t a dollar amount you can place on human life.”
With Aika’s recent retirement and the pending retirement of a K-9 in Lewis County, the nearest K-9 would have been in Spokane and Coeur d’Alene, Rodriguez said.
“(IKar) is a public service that is going to be irreplaceable,” he said.
In situations where a suspected dangerous felon hides in a building, IKar can go in before deputies to protect them from an ambush.
“Once you get that dog locked on a target, because of his drive and personality he’s going to try to get that person,” Gregory said.
IKar can also be used in search and rescue situations, but in those situations he would not be off leash, Gregory said.
While the sheriff’s office does not want the public to be fearful of IKar, Gregory warns that IKar watches his handler’s back when they are on duty. Handler protection, he said, is a big focus of IKar’s training.
The deputy’s main focus as the K-9 handler is on the dog. It would not be wise to sneak up on Gregory, even as a joke.
“The dog takes care of the people around you,” he said. “Show it respect.”
Gregory, a 14-year veteran of law enforcement, began his career in Gooding County. His first K-9 was Kena, when he worked at the Wendell Police Department. He then worked for Lincoln County, where he and Aika began their partnership that continued in Nez Perce County when he was hired in 2017.
