The Idaho Department of Correction recently received $500,000 to launch a pilot program aimed at helping staff members and prison residents deal with trauma, burnout and stress.

The money was approved during the 2022 legislative session and was included in the department’s budget. It was part of Gov. Brad Little’s Leading Idaho plan that expanded mental health resources in the state by $50 million. The governor’s request was fully funded by the Legislature.

Tags

Recommended for you