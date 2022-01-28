Idaho Fish and Game commissioners approved a geographic expansion of river otter trapping at their meeting Thursday and were told the state’s wolf population has remained stable for a third consecutive year.
Fish and Game biologists estimated there were 1,543 wolves in Idaho at the end of last August. That is virtually the same as the estimated populations of 1,566 in 2019 and 1,556 in 2020.
The population estimate, which has a range from 1,177 to 2,024, was generated by analyzing images collected from more than 500 trail cameras placed in remote areas across the state.
“Stability at that level is incredible,” said Fish and Game Director Ed Schriever. “Just take a minute to recognize this is an estimate. We don’t count every wolf, we can’t do that.”
He noted the estimate was generated Aug. 1, about a month after a new state law that liberalized wolf hunting and trapping rules took effect. Lawmakers said they hoped the changes would lead to a 90% reduction in the state’s wolf population, from 1,500 to about 150. Many wolf advocates feared the new law would lead the state’s wolf population to fall dramatically.
“Very little, if any, manifested change as a result of a law that came into effect a month before this estimate would ever be recognized in this estimate,” Schriever said.
However, he said, a model using real-time wolf harvest data shows the wolf population declined during the fall at about the same rate it has for the past three years.
“It is not the decimation of Idaho’s wolf population. It is not the removal of 90% of the wolves in Idaho,” said Schriever. “The human-caused mortality so far this year is similar to human caused mortality in previous years.”
Biologist Shane Roberts said the number of wolves killed by hunters and trappers between July and January of 2021 and the number killed in the same time frame in 2020 differs by only six animals.
Commissioners approved a rule change proposed by the department that lifted river otter trapping closures on the Middle Fork of the Clearwater River, the Snake River between Lewiston and Hells Canyon Dam, the Salmon River and parts of the Payette River. Fish and Game furbearer biologist Cory Mosby said regional harvest quotas for otters would not change, nor would the limit of three otters per trapper. Because of that, he said opening up more rivers to otter trapping is not expected to impact the population but it would simplify trapping regulations and provide more opportunity to trappers.
“The department is confident that allowing this opportunity is not going to result in a decrease or a negative impact in river otter populations and also the opportunity for individuals to view that species when they are out recreating.”
He noted public comments on the proposal were overwhelming against the expansion of otter trapping. In the Clearwater Region, 95% of the nearly 500 comments urged the commission to reject the proposal.
Commissioner Don Ebert, of Weippe, voted with the 6-to-1 majority, in favor of expanding river otter trapping and said he did so based on the state constitution’s protection of the right to hunt, fish and trap.
“Our heritage is hunting, fishing and trapping,” he said. “That doesn’t mean we should be able to do it without restraints or responsibility, but it is a right — a right that they thought we needed to have at the inception of the state.”
Voters added the right by amending the constitution in 2012.
Commissioner Ron Davies, of Clayton, voted against the change, saying the public was overwhelmingly against it and it would draw negative attention to trapping that is already under scrutiny.
“This will add fuel to the fire of the community that is against trapping,” he said. “We are also tasked with managing the resources for all the citizens of the state of Idaho — hunters, fishermen, trappers and the general public. I think all these folks deserve consideration in the decision-making process. I’m not advocating against trapping, I just don’t think these changes are needed or warranted.”
