Idaho and Washington are among six states that will hold a presidential primary or caucus election Tuesday.
For Democratic candidates, a total of 365 delegates are up for grabs. For Republicans, 242 delegates are available. The rules governing who can vote which ballot differ by state and party. The list of candidates differs as well, and in many cases, particularly for the Democratic Party, the candidate has already dropped out of the race.
Here’s a breakdown for who’s on the ballot and who can vote:
Idaho polls are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Constitution Party of Idaho
Candidates: Don Blankenship, Daniel Clyde Cummings, Don J. Grundmann, Charles Kraut, J.R. Myers, Sheila “Samm” Tittle.
Who can vote this ballot: Registered voters who have affiliated with the Idaho Constitution Party, or those who are unaffiliated with any political party.
Idaho Democratic Party
Candidates: Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Steve Burke, Pete Buttigieg, Julian Castro, Roque De La Fuente, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson, Andrew Yang.
Who can vote this ballot: Registered voters who have affiliated with the Idaho Democratic Party, or those who are unaffiliated with any political party.
Idaho Republican Party
Candidates: Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente, Bob Ely, Matthew John Matern, Donald J. Trump, Joe Walsh, Bill Weld.
Who can vote this ballot: Registered voters who are affiliated with the Idaho Republican Party.
Non-partisan ballots for school bond levy elections are available to all registered voters, regardless of party affiliation. Voters can also change their party affiliation on Election Day, for this election. (The rules are different for the May 19 primary, which is for state, federal, county and party precinct positions.)
Washington mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Tuesday to count. For the ballot to count, voters have to check a party declaration box on the envelop and provide a valid signature.The party declaration doesn’t affect how people can vote in future elections, but it is a public record that’s available for review. Who you vote for is not public. Voters can register and vote in person at county election offices on Election Day, before 8 p.m. The March 10 primary is for presidential candidates only; other state, federal and county candidates will be in the Aug. 4 Top 2 primary.
Washington Democratic Party
Candidates: Michael Bennet, Joseph R. Biden, Michael Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Andrew Yang.
There’s also an option to vote for an “uncommitted delegate,” who would be free to decide which presidential candidate to support during the party’s national convention this summer.
Who can vote this ballot: Registered voters who check the Democratic Party declaration box.
Washington Republican Party
Candidate: Donald J. Trump.
Who can vote this ballot: Registered voters who check the Republican Party declaration box.