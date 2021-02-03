BOISE — A proposed constitutional amendment prohibiting the legalization of marijuana or other psychoactive drugs narrowly passed the Idaho Senate on a 24-11 vote Wednesday.
A two-thirds vote was needed to advance the measure, and that's exactly what it got. It now heads to the House for further action.
Lawmakers debated the proposal for more than an hour. Some offered heartfelt pleas to reject the permissive drug culture seen in other states, while others said the amendment closes the door to medical treatments that could help Idaho citizens.
Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, likened the Senate to the soldiers who held the tail end of the Union lines at the Battle of Gettysburg. They couldn't retreat, so after running out of ammunition, they fixed bayonets and charged the enemy.
“Idaho is the last state (in the region) that hasn't legalized these psychoactive drugs,” he said. "We're the end of the line. We need to hold fast. To fix bayonets, for us, is to put our votes out there, to move this amendment forward to the (House), so Idahoans can choose whether to maintain the state the way it's been, or to succumb to the pressures from outside groups who know they can make tens of millions of dollars from Idaho citizens if we allow these drugs to be legalized. I'd encourage you to vote for this, for the sake of your kids and grandkids.”
The proposal bans access to drugs such as medical marijuana, unless they're approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said that's never going to happen. Consequently, the only effect of the amendment would be to close the door on innovative therapies that might improve the quality of life for suffering Idahoans.
“I'm always deeply concerned about the potential medical consequences of allowing the government to prohibit a patient's health care options,” she said. “If there's any medical advancement involving substances that aren't legal under our drug statutes, Idahoans won't have access to it under this (amendment).”
The legislation was co-sponsored by 22 Senate Republicans — two short of the number needed for it to pass. Only four Republicans — including Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston — opposed the bill; all seven Senate Democrats also voted against it.
It was clearly an emotional issue for many lawmakers. Some shared stories about family and friends suffering from cancer and “writhing in pain,” while others talked about the devastation caused by illegal drug use.
“Idaho is the fastest growing state in the nation. Why? Because of our values and who we are,” said Sen. Van Burtenshaw, R-Terreton. “Recreational marijuana has had a disasterous effect on (other states) and on society. All we have to do is look over our borders in any direction to see what happens.”
“I'd hate to go home this weekend if I didn't support this bill,” added Sen. Lee Heider, R-Twin Falls. “My family would reject me. My chief of police and prosecutor would reject me. My city council. They'd all know I hadn't supported them in my role as a senator. I think the citizens of Idaho who have the opportunity to vote for or against this will make the final decision.”
