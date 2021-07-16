The three Republican members of the Idaho Citizens Committee for Reapportionment have been named by party leaders, the Idaho Capital Sun website reported Thursday.
Those appointed are John Simpson, an attorney, who was selected by Speaker of the House Scott Bedke; Bart Davis, a former Idaho Senate majority leader, picked by current Senate Pro Tem Chuck Winder; and former Rep. Eric Redman, who was tapped by Idaho GOP Chairman Tom Luna.
Democratic leaders will name the other three people on the committee, which is tasked with redrawing legislative and congressional district maps with updated U.S. Census Bureau data every 10 years.