The Idaho Public Television show “Outdoor Idaho” is taking an in-depth look at the state’s imperiled salmon and steelhead runs, as well as Rep. Mike Simpson’s controversial proposal to recover the iconic fish.
In an episode called “Salmon Reckoning” that airs at 7 tonight and again at 6 p.m. Sunday, the program explores Simpson’s $33 billion concept that calls for breaching the four lower Snake River dams and investments to mitigate affected communities and industries. Simpson unveiled the strategy last winter and has been working with tribal leaders, conservation organizations and others to attract hard-to-find support from other Northwest members of Congress.
“This is certainly one of our most controversial programs ever,” said “Outdoor Idaho” host and producer Bruce Reichert. “As we say in our show, Idaho’s star will shine more brightly if these fish can continue to return to central Idaho, just like they’ve done for thousands of years.”
The episode that kicks off the 39th season of the show features interviews with Simpson as well as several stakeholders, including retired Idaho Fish and Game Director Virgil Moore, Port of Lewiston Manager David Doeringsfeld, power managers, tribal leaders and environmentalists.
A trailer is available at bit.ly/3FKkjdR.