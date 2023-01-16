Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one appearing in Sunday’s Tribune.
Mountain States Policy Center (MSPC) recently released its Idaho Poll 2022 results.
In cooperation with the Boise-based GS Strategy Group, MSPC releases its Idaho poll each December in even-numbered years ahead of the legislative session to provide information regarding he state’s top policy issues.
From taxes and budgeting, to education and energy use, the data in this poll is taken from Idaho citizens. The 2022 poll was conducted Nov. 12-17. The total number of respondents was 400, broken down as follows: 49% males, 51% females; 25% ages 18-39; 42% 40-64; and 34% 65 and older; 52% Republican, 20% Democrat, and 22% Independent or no party; 87% of participants were Caucasian; and 40% held a college degree.
Findings will be used by lobbyists and others for advocacy and debate on a variety of subjects and potential bills in the halls of the state capitol this month.
Questions and results included the following (note some numbers may be off +/- a small percentage due to rounding):
Electricity Production:
* When you think about electricity production in your area, which of the following is most important to you? Cost, reliability or the amount of clean energy the company uses. Cost was the top answer at 42% with reliability at 36% and clean energy with 16%.
Recorded Government Meetings:
* During the COVID-19 pandemic, many government agencies began live streaming their meetings. … Would you support or oppose all government meetings being live-streamed and recorded for public access? 82% supported (57% “strongly”) while 12% were opposed.
Gas Taxes in Idaho:
* Idaho and the federal government currently collect more than 50 cents per gallon in gas taxes, which are included in the price you pay per gallon. Would you support or oppose requiring Idaho to post at the pump how much tax Idaho collects? 73% support while 15% oppose this.
Part of the taxes you pay on gasoline go to pay for highway maintenance and construction costs. As more drivers move to electric vehicles, would you support or oppose a system that charges by the number of miles they driver, rather than the amount of gas they use? 44% support this while 41% oppose it.
School Grading and Transparency:
* When it comes to measuring performances in public schools, some have proposed a plan for the Superintendent of Public Instruction to give every school in Idaho a grade of A through F based on a formula that includes student achievement and graduation rates. 59% said they would support this, while 27% would oppose it.
The Public School Transparency Act would require school districts to clearly show in their annual budget the total amount spent, the amount spent on each student, the percentage of spending going to the classroom, the average administrator and teacher compensation, and the latest student outcomes. 82% said they would support this law while 9% said they would oppose it.
School Choice:
* Generally speaking, do you have a favorable or unfavorable opinion of “school choice” as an education policy? If you are unsure, just say no/never heard of. 40% are in favor, 13% oppose and 35% have never heard of this.
The state of Idaho currently spends $8,900 per student for public education. There is a proposal to give parents control of that money through an education savings account. These accounts would allow parents to take all of the state funding for public education and spend it on the school or program of the family’s choosing. 47% said they would support this while 40% are in opposition.
Idaho’s Tax Rate:
* Recently, Idaho lowered its state income tax to a flat rate of 5.8% for all taxpayers. 71% said they support this and 16% oppose it.
Nearby states such as Utah and Arizona have lower income tax rules than Idaho. Knowing this, do you think Idaho should eliminate its state income tax, reduce it or leave it at the flat rate of 5.8%? 39% said reduce it; 37% said leave it; and 11% said eliminate it.
Idaho’s Surplus:
* In 2022, Idaho had a record $1.4 billion surplus. What, if anything, should the state of Idaho spend the surplus tax dollars on? 45% said K-12 public education; 34% said reducing taxes; 8% said save in the “rainy day” fund; and 11% voted for other areas.
Idaho Public Schools:
* How would you rate Idaho’s K-12 public school system? 3% said excellent; 31% said good; 36% said fair; and 24% said poor.
What, if anything, concerns you the most about Idaho’s K-12 public school system? Top answers were academic results (28%); level of funding (23%); critical race theory (15%); sex education standards (9%); class sizes (9%); and 6% had no concerns.
Increased Funding for Education:
* During the past six years, the state of Idaho has increased funding for K-12 public education by 90%. Supporting these increases are 81% of those polled while 12% oppose these increases.
View the full report at https://www.mountainstatespolicy.org/.
-- Lorie Palmer, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Thursday