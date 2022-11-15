Elected officials including Idaho Governor Brad Little (center left) place hand over heart as Aubrey Woods sings the national anthem during the North Idaho Tour governors banquet at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel on Monday.
Elected officials from across Idaho gathered in Lewiston on Monday for two days of presentations and policy discussions, intermixed with a healthy dose of politicking.
Upward of 60 newly elected or reelected state lawmakers signed up to attend the North Idaho Legislative Tour, which is sponsored by the Lewis Clark Chamber of Commerce. Dozens of lobbyists and state agency officials will be present throughout the event present as well.
Gov. Brad Little was the guest speaker for Monday’s opening night banquet.
Speaking to the media shortly before the dinner, Little said he planned to remind lawmakers about all that’s been accomplished over the past four years by the legislative and executive branches working together. That includes approving more than $1 billion in cumulative tax relief, as well as historic investments in transportation infrastructure and education.
Little said his priorities haven’t changed for the 2023 legislative session.
“I’m excited,” he said. “There’s lots of opportunity.”
Whether the Legislature shares his vision, however, may depend in part on the outcome of House and Senate leadership elections, which take place in closed-door caucus meetings the night of Nov. 30.
That includes a reportedly tight race between House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star, and House Assistant Majority Leader Jason Monks, R-Meridian, to see who will become the next speaker of the House.
A lot of politicking for those leadership elections will take place over the next few days.
Lawmakers are also scheduled to hear presentations from the Nez Perce Tribe and other local organizations, as well as taking tours of Lewiston High School, Lewis-Clark State College’s Career Technical Education Center, Clearwater Paper and Idaho Forest Group.