ASOTIN — A 24-year-old man is facing a Class B felony assault charge after allegedly punching and threatening to bury a woman near the 1400 block of Port Drive and Red Wolf Crossing Bridge in Clarkston.
Casimiro Mota, of Rupert, Idaho, is being held at the Asotin County Jail on a $50,000 bond following his arrest earlier this week. He is charged with second-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor, and felony harassment, a Class C felony.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Mota threatened to kill a 44-year-old woman, who told police he assaulted her and pushed her face in the dirt, saying “I’m going to bury you out here.” A man who was parked in a gravel lot in the area called police after the disheveled woman, who was bloody and dirty, told him a man had just beat her up and choked her.
Mota reportedly emerged from some bushes a short distance away, with his hands in the air, claiming he did nothing, according to court documents. The woman was treated by medics, who were called to the scene.
The defendant will be formally arraigned Monday in Asotin County Superior Court. Senior Deputy Prosecutor Curt Liedkie is handling the case on behalf of the state, and public defender Jane Richards has been appointed to represent Mota.