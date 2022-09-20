Idaho inks wheat deal with Taiwan

From left, Taiwan Flour Mills Association Chairman Tony Yi-Chuen Shu, Idaho Wheat Commission Chairman Clark Hamilton, Republican Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Director General Daniel K.C. Chen of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Seattle display signed copies of the two-year wheat trade agreement at the Statehouse in Boise on Monday.

 Keith Ridler

North central Idaho wheat farmers are the big winners in a $576 million export agreement that was signed between the Idaho Wheat Commission and the Taiwan Flour Mills Association on Monday.

During a signing ceremony at the Idaho Capitol in Boise, the Taiwan Flour Mills Association agreed to buy 1.8 million metric tons, or 66.1 million bushels, of Idaho wheat between 2023 and 2024.

Tags

Recommended for you