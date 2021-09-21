Republican gubernatorial candidate Ed Humphreys has a couple of public events scheduled in north central Idaho next week.
Humphreys, who has no previous elected office experience, gave up his job as a financial adviser to run for governor. He is the Region IV chairman for the Idaho Republican Party and was an Idaho delegate for former President Donald Trump during the 2020 Republican National Convention.
He’ll be stopping in Grangeville and Moscow next week, during a swing through northern Idaho. The meeting times and locations include:
Grangeville, Sept. 27 — 6:30-7:30 p.m., Idaho County Veterans Center, 318 E. Main St.
Moscow, Sept. 28 — 6:30-8:30 p.m., Latah County Republican Central Committee meeting, Latah County Fairgrounds, 1021 Harold St.
More information may be found at edforidaho.com.