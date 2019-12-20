Idaho has for the first time received a federal grant to explore the state’s early childhood education system.
The Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children will utilize the one-year, $3.3 million Preschool Development Grant to create a plan that aims to improve the design and capacity of the programs, according to a news release.
The state will rely on information collected through a statewide needs assessment.
“Every community throughout Idaho is unique and the approach to investing in early learning must meet the needs of Idahoans,” Idaho AEYC Executive Director Beth Oppenheimer said. “By understanding the systems our families are navigating, we will be better prepared to improve statewide infrastructure of early learning programs that will best fit each individual community’s needs.”
The information will be provided to stakeholders and policymakers so they can understand the current needs, the quality of early childhood education programs currently offered and the accessibility of services.
“Improving early childhood literacy is one of my top priorities as governor,” Gov. Brad Little said. “This funding will give educators and kids more tools to strengthen language and literacy prior to starting kindergarten. The earlier our kids start reading, the better chance they have to be proficient by third grade.”