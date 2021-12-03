Two Idaho County residents were among 16 Idahoans to receive Spirit of Freedom Idaho Veterans Service Awards from Sen. Mike Crapo.
Preston Funkhouser, of Clearwater, and Wendell Thomas, of Grangeville, were both nominated by the Crea-D’Haven Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 3520 of Grangeville for their service to veterans in the area.
Funkhouser served 27 years in the U.S. Army in intelligence during the Vietnam War. He earned many awards and recognitions during his service, including the Legion of Merit, the Bronze Star Medal and the Meritorious Service Medal.
After his tenure in the military, he worked as a law enforcement officer, a search and rescue and ski patrol volunteer, a federal investigator and was active in the American Legion in Cascade, Idaho.
Funkhouser said his affinity for veterans and the awareness of how many live in the area keeps him motivated to continue working for worthy causes.
“It’s just like I can identify with veterans,” he said. “After I retired from the Army (in 1994) it took me several years to learn to talk to civilians. ... A lot of people don’t realize 10 to 12 percent of this county is veterans. And they don’t understand that there are 1,600 to 1,800 (veterans) registered in this county. We make up a fairly sizable population.”
Funkhouser was originally from Reno, Nev., but moved around a lot during his time in the military. After retirement, he moved first to Valley County and then relocated to his current home in Clearwater.
Thomas was honored for his work with hospice care and his commitment to being with veterans during their final days and hours.
Thomas served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War and continues to serve veterans and civilians. Some of his volunteer work includes the Camas Prairie Honor Guard and working with the Veterans Center.
Thomas recalled being present when a Korean War veteran received an award for his service on his deathbed. The smile on the veteran’s face before dying, Thomas said, was well worth the effort.
Crapo said in a news release that 350 Spirit of Freedom Awards have been presented since the award’s creation in 2002. The awards are given out to veterans and those who assist veterans.
