GRANGEVILLE — Several rural volunteer fire departments in Idaho County are in danger of losing much of their equipment if the county cannot figure out a way to bring the departments under its insurance umbrella.
Until recently it was assumed that fire trucks and other equipment that have been loaned to volunteer fire departments from the Idaho Department of Lands and the U.S. Forest Service were included in the county’s insurance policy.
That’s not the case, however, and representatives from eight local fire departments and the state agency met with the county commissioners Tuesday to discuss the dilemma.
The lending agreements do not necessarily grant title to the rural departments. Jerry Mason of Idaho Counties Risk Management Pool, who participated in the discussion via speaker phone, said the county has to have an insurable interest in the fire departments — meaning titles to the equipment — for them to be included in the county’s policy. As of now, these rural fire departments are operating without insurance coverage on their vehicles.
“Fire departments have been assuming they were covered and they haven’t been,” said Commission Chairman Skip Brandt. “Fortunately, nothing’s happened.”
The rural departments do, however, have memorandums of understanding with the state granting them use of the vehicles. Mason said it’s possible those agreements could be shifted to the county and the state, allowing the fire departments to keep their vehicles and providing coverage under the county’s plan.
“It’s not critical you have title,” Mason said, “but you have to have proof Idaho County has ownership.”
Brandt asked Mason how the departments should respond if they’re called out on a fire before this agreement can be finalized.
“I won’t advise them,” Mason said, adding that if a fire department gets a call, having the proper insurance coverage should be the last consideration about whether to respond.
Hedberg may be contacted at kathyhedberg@gmail.com or (208) 983-2326.