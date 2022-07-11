Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Sunday’s Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — Retaining employees and the price of fuel were two common themes in Idaho County’s recent budget discussions.
Leaders from each of the county’s programs presented their budget requests during the June 21 and June 28 board of commissioners’ meetings. The board is working with county clerk Kathy Ackerman to develop the budget for the fiscal year 2023, which begins on Oct. 1.
Idaho County’s 2022 budget is $3,671,041, according to Ackerman. Idaho Code allows counties a maximum 3% increase in property tax levy regardless of how much property values have increased. For FY 2023 the maximum increase amounts to $110, 131 (3% of $3,671,041), Ackerman said.
A 9.5% health insurance increase will need to be factored in. The commissioners will also consider a cost-of-living increase for all employees.
“Taking care of employees is important to all programs,” Ackerman said.
County Sheriff Doug Ulmer told commissioners that although the call volume has doubled in the past two years, he is not asking to add more people. He hopes to provide pay increases for staff, especially for the early career positions.
“We are trying to retain our people,” he said, “I couldn’t be happier with the job they are doing.”
Ulmer described the intense competition for employees in the area with the department of corrections, Idaho State Police, the Nez Perce Tribe and the city of Grangeville.
“They can get a pay increase without moving,” he said.
Guy Von Bargen, the assistant road supervisor for Idaho County Road and Bridge, said they would like to add a third employee in the Riggins area. He described the need as a safety issue. Road and Bridge also hope to hire a Kooskia-based seasonal employee to help respond to storms.
Increased fuel costs are a huge concern, according to Von Bargen.
“Diesel’s going to be the killer,” Von Bargen said. “Everything we’ve got is diesel.”
A 25% increase in seal oil has reduced the miles of roads they can cover. At current costs, they can only treat 20 miles a year of the 200 miles in their system.
Ackerman said once she receives any salary increase proposals and solid waste cost information from the commissioners she can start “plugging in the numbers.” With rising costs everywhere, she acknowledges the county will look for additional grant money that could provide potential revenue streams.
The annual required public hearing on Idaho County’s next year’s budget will be held on Sept. 6.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress, (Kamiah), Thursday
Early Lake Cascade algae bloom shrinks
An algae bloom in Lake Cascade has shrunk significantly, according to a watchdog group.
The bloom of potentially toxin-producing cyanobacteria began to dissipate last week, said Lenard Long of the Friends of Lake Cascade watchdog group.
The conclusion was based on satellite images and water samples taken by Friends of Lake Cascade, Long said.
Water samples were taken two weeks ago by the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality Water Quality after an unusual June growth of algae on the lake.
Tests on the samples showed toxin levels that were below the threshold to issue a health advisory, according to Central District Health.
Long and DEQ officials said last week the early bloom was likely caused by heavy spring rain flushing more sediment-containing phosphorus and nitrogen, which feeds algae blooms, from streams that feed the lake.
An open house on water quality in Lake Cascade is scheduled for noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday at American Legion Post No. 60 at 105 E. Mill St. in Cascade. An incorrect day was published in The Star-News last week.
The event will include representatives from DEQ, Central District Health, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the federal Natural Resource Conservation Service.
The last four summers have seen health advisories issued on the shallow reservoir due to toxic algae, but the blooms have previously occurred in late August or early September.
Despite improving water conditions, Long urged visitors on Lake Cascade to use their best judgment.
Areas of high cyanobacteria concentration can appear green and murky, often looking like spilled paint.
Symptoms of cyanotoxin exposure include rashes, hives, diarrhea, vomiting, coughing, or wheezing. Those with liver or kidney damage are at an increased risk of illness.
People should wash pets with clean water and shampoo if they have been around an algal bloom.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday