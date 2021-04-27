Idaho County commissioners refuse to adopt Second Amendment sanctuary status

GRANGEVILLE — The organizer of a petition drive to force the Idaho County commissioners to declare Second Amendment sanctuary status in the county said the board is out of touch with their constituents by refusing to do so.
But commission Chairman Skip Brandt countered that declaring Idaho County as a sanctuary county would be unconstitutional and violate the commissioners’ oath of office.
Phil Volkman, a retired Grangeville veterinarian, turned in to the Idaho County clerk’s office 132 pages that he said bore more than 2,000 signatures from people favoring a Second Amendment sanctuary declaration.
The petition, which carried the title “Protect Your Gun Rights,” reads: “We the people of Idaho County hereby petition the Idaho County Commissioners to declare Idaho County a Second Amendment sanctuary with protections from outside governments that would infringe on these rights as described in the Constitution of the United States.”
A growing number of cities and counties in Idaho have adopted Second Amendment sanctuary resolutions that reject the enforcement of state or federal gun laws perceived to violate the Second Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Targeted regulations commonly include red flag laws, universal gun background checks and bans on assault-style weapons.
Volkman said Monday petition gatherers “had enthusiastic support for such a designation and still have people contacting us. It was a great opportunity for the commissioners and the sheriff to connect with constituents (on an issue) that’s very important to the people in our county and state. But we didn’t have any positive input (from the commissioners) from the beginning and we don’t have now.”
A large crowd met in the commissioners’ office March 30 demanding action on the declaration, but, at the time, Volkman declined to leave the petitions with the commissioners, saying his supporters were continuing to collect signatures.
The commissioners did not make any promises. But Monday the board issued a news release stating: “A resolution or proclamation declaring a ‘sanctuary’ does absolutely nothing but create an illusion that people can be exempt from federal laws, be it firearms laws or immigration laws. An ordinance declaring such would be in direct conflict with the Constitution and Idaho State statutes and, thus, our oath of office.”
Brandt pointed out that the commissioners discussed the sanctuary status issue earlier this year and, at the time, none of those who now are pushing for the designation attended the meeting.
It wasn’t until people read about the commissioners’ discussion in the Lewiston Tribune that the issue gained traction.
Brandt also said the petition organizers have never contacted the commissioners individually or come to a weekly meeting to discuss the matter. When the petition was finally presented, it was in the form of a demand for immediate action.
Brandt said he believes the motivation behind the petition drive is political — many of the organizers were supporters of former Sheriff Doug Giddings, who was defeated in last May’s Republican primary by current Sheriff Doug Ulmer. Their involvement in the matter now, he said, is “a political vendetta, in my mind, by Volkman.” Brandt added that it’s the commissioners, not the sheriff, who votes for county ordinances, resolutions and proclamations.
Volkman denied political motivations.
“This (petition drive) has its own two feet,” Volkman said. “It’s not because of the sheriff’s election ... it’s a separate issue.”
Brandt also pointed to Idaho code 18-3302J, which has been on the books since the 1970s, that states, in part: “It is the Legislature’s intent to wholly occupy the field of firearms regulation within this state. Except as expressly authorized by state statute, no county, city, agency, board or any other political subdivision of this state may adopt or enforce any law, rule, regulation, or ordinance which regulates in any manner the sales, acquisition, transfer, ownership, possession, transportation, carrying or storage of firearms.”
“We will not be threatened into taking some action because of a threat of a recall,” Brandt said. “We are not the United Counties — we are the United States. Thus, we follow the statutes in our oath of office that the legislators set forth.
“Some folks will play politics with our constitutional rights, but this board of county commissioners will not. There are a lot of evil threats out there,” Brandt said. “But one real threat that is before us is the lack of understanding of our true form of government by a large portion of the public. This type of thing makes for real stumbling blocks for those of us who are trying to keep our eye on the target.”
