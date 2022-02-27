Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part one, with part two set to appear online Monday at lmtribune.com.
KAMIAH — Low-income homeowners who are 65 or older, widowed, or disabled may qualify for property tax relief under a State of Idaho program. Applications for 2022 are currently being accepted through April 18 for the property tax reduction program, commonly referred to as Circuit Breaker.
“It’s a great program, that helps people stay in their homes,” said Shelley Brian, Lewis County assessor. Although the state tax commission administers the program, people should apply through their respective county assessor’s office, according to Brian.
Qualification for the program is limited to certain low-income Idaho residents who own and occupy their homes. A total 2021 income of $32,230 or less, after deducting medical expenses is also required. The program is targeted to the following- people 65 or older, widows or widowers, persons with disabilities including blindness, former prisoners of war, or hostages. A motherless or fatherless child under 18 may also qualify according to the Idaho State Tax commission’s publication 135, which outlines requirements for Circuit Breaker.
According to publication 135, the program could reduce property taxes for a home and as much as 1 acre of land by as much as $1,500. Brian clarified that property taxes include county taxes and other local taxing districts such as fire, library, school, road or cemetery that appear on county tax assessments. She explained that the state pays a portion of the property taxes based on a sliding scale based on income and out-of-pocket medical expenses for the previous year. People with incomes closer to the $32,230 maximum would receive less than people with lower incomes.
Both Brian and Shanna Fogleman, the point of contact for Circuit Breaker in Idaho County, want to make sure people know about the program and the April 18 deadline to apply. People need to reapply every year for the program. Brian said she has had people who applied once and wondered why their taxes went up the next year.
— Norma Staaf, The Clearwater Progress (Kamiah), Thursday
Clearwater County Clerk Carrie Bird bids farewell to the courthouse
After 30 years of service to the county, Carrie Bird is ready for a change. In a resignation submitted Feb. 22 to the Board of Commissioners, effective April 30, Bird says she has very much appreciated her time with the county, but at some point realized she was ready to do something different.
It won’t be an easy task to fill her position to include auditor, clerk, recorder and elections.
Bird explained it can be a little overwhelming with so much to learn, but it can be done. “As much as we would all like to think we are irreplaceable, it’s not true,” she said.
After giving this matter a lot of thought, Bird said she wishes the best for this county and will do whatever she can to help make it a smoother transition.
Because of the fact that her term doesn’t officially end until January 2023, the Clearwater County Democratic Central Committee is seeking three qualified Democrats to be considered for appointment to the office this year.
If you are a registered Democrat, interested in being considered as an appointee for Clearwater County clerk and interested in serving in the next term of office, you would also need to file as a candidate to run in the 2022 November election.
The filing period is between Feb. 28, and March 11. The winning candidate in November will begin serving in January 2023.
— Clearwater Tribune (Orofino), Wednesday