While little changes come to pretty much every edition of the Lewiston Roundup, two big ones are in store this year.
The first is the name of the main arena where cowgirls and cowboys will soon offer plenty of thrills and spills to rodeo fans. A new five-year, $45,000- per-year sponsorship will bring the name Idaho Central Credit Union Outdoor Arena to the venue. T.L. Hartig, one of the Roundup’s directors, said this is the first name change for the arena in the 85-year history of the event.
The other change is coming to the route of the Roundup Parade on Sept. 7. It will begin at 9:59 a.m. and wend its usual way east down Main Street. But an ongoing road rebuilding project between Jefferson and 18th streets will require a detour.
An exact route won’t be finalized until next week. But City Engineer Shawn Stubbers said the parade will likely be redirected off Main Street with a southward turn onto 13th Street at the Nez Perce County Courthouse, then a turn east onto G Street for the rest of the route.
The arena name change continues a string of sponsorships the credit union is undertaking around the state. Perhaps the most prominent example is the $10 million, 35-year purchase of the naming rights to the new University of Idaho basketball arena next to the Kibbie Dome. Crews broke ground on the facility in June, and the Idaho Central Credit Union Arena is slated to open in 2021.
The Roundup arena sponsorship isn’t nearly as large, but credit union Public Relations Director Laura Smith said it fits well with company tradition.
“We definitely get very involved in our communities with sponsorships and supporting things our members and future members are passionate about,” Smith said. “We know that we’re good for the communities, and the communities are good for us. It’s a partnership and we really work to be involved as much as we can in a lot of different ways.”
The credit union doesn’t have a branch in Lewiston, but it is considering adding one in the near future. Its nearest branch is in Pierce, and other northern Idaho locations are in Post Falls, Coeur d’Alene and Hayden, Smith said.
Hartig said the sponsorship will include Idaho Central Credit Union signs and banners around the arena, and frequent mentions of the company by the event announcer. The credit union will also be provided with seats at the Roundup for its employees and guests.
The additional funding will allow the Roundup to beef up its payouts to event winners, and help continue attracting top competitors to the rodeo. It will also be used to supplement the Roundup’s budget for general upkeep of the facility, Hartig said.
