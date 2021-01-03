Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
An ambulance update was provided to Clearwater County Commissioners at their regular meeting Monday by Interim Director Don Gardner.
Though the county has experienced a significant spread of the coronavirus, approximately 200 of the county’s confirmed cases were found within the Idaho Correctional Facility and perhaps another 40 at the Youth Challenge Academy in Pierce. Gardner stated, that the number of calls for service this month has not changed much from the number of calls received last year at this time.
The search for a full-time paramedic is still underway. This past year, Clearwater County Ambulance Service (CCAS) has sought to offer the community a higher standard of care, with the advanced skill set of a paramedic, Gardner said. They advertised earlier this past year and received four qualified applicants interested in relocating to Orofino, the problem being the inability to find housing. With COVID-19 has come the arrival of many newcomers to the area looking for refuge from the large cities.
Gardner also spoke to Commissioners Rick Winkel and Mike Ryan regarding a new proposal for ambulance housing. In addition, he is requesting a special use permit with the city to allow the placement and use of two single-wide manufactured homes for dormitory housing for extended shift work for paramedics and EMTs. A public hearing with Orofino Planning and Zoning will be held Jan. 19.
Gardner also indicated that the purchase of an additional modular home for temporary lodging had been considered, presently located at Brookwater Resort off of Highway 12. It also would accommodate emergency personnel working extended shifts.
Commissioners voted to gather additional information in an effort to move forward with these proposals.
— Elizabeth Morgan, Clearwater Tribune, (Orofino), Wednesday
The ROC a place to get help
Matt Schlimgen hopes those in crisis with substance abuse will take advantage of a new free service in McCall.
Schlimgen is the director of the Recovery Oriented Community Center located in Suite 227 at 106 E. Park St. in McCall.
The center, also known as The ROC, is a satellite office of the PEER Wellness Center in Boise.
The center’s services are free to anyone over age 18 who are trying to end their excessive use of illegal drugs, prescription drugs such as opioids and alcohol.
The nonprofit center also offers support for adults with mental health disorders with no referral necessary.
“I’m not going to turn anyone away, ever,” Schlimgen said. “People can show up here and we can figure out it if we are the right people to help them out and give them services or we can help them find where would be good to help them.”
Services are not limited to people in recovery. Supportive friends and family are welcome to attend the center’s support groups, social activities and events, Schlimgen said.
The center works to find treatment, counseling and group sessions that work for people’s needs.
Group meetings are held in person at the center, with all participants currently required to wear masks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Some participants also attend via phone or video chat, but the group format is essential to the program.
“Studies have shown that connections to others can be a valuable aspect of recovery,” Schlimgen said.
“Just having those connections and being able to have someone to talk to, that doesn’t judge you or tells you how to fix yourself, but instead meets you where you’re at,” Schlimgen said.
About 90 percent of the people working and volunteering at the center identify as being in recovery.
“There’s something powerful about sitting down with someone over a cup of coffee, and just having a conversation that is positive and mutually supporting each other,” Schlimgen said.
The center could even call someone once a week as a way to check in and simply let them know that someone cares about their recovery if that is what the client needs.
Hours of operation are Monday, Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m.
The center is part of the Valley County Opioid Response Project, a consortium that focuses on opioid use and substance abuse.
Establishing The ROC was part of a $1 million grant from the Health Resources and Services Administration awarded earlier this year to VCORP.
About $260,000 of that funding will be used to operate The ROC for the next three years.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday