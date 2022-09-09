A hometown contender had the fastest time around the barrels Thursday night at the Lewiston Roundup.
Cheered on by an enthusiastic crowd, Rachelle Riggers, 30, clocked a 17.53-second ride.
“My horse is named Magic, and he tried to pull some tricks on that third barrel,” Riggers said. “It was a little wild, kind of like ‘She’s Wild.’ ”
Riggers is ranked No. 34 in the world and made the rodeo finals in Cheyenne, Wyo., Clovis, Calif., and Kennewick this summer. She’s been racing since she was 4 years old and has no plans to slow down. When she’s not in the arena, Riggers works remotely as a clinical project manager for Providence Neuroscience Institute.
“My horse tried to buck me off three times before I ran tonight, so I knew it might get a little Western,” Riggers said. “He fell in Bremerton, and I just gave him 12 days off, so he was fresh.”
Deanna Davis, of Riggins, came in third with a score of 17.59. As she turned on the last barrel, she had a big smile on her face running toward the finish.
Another local in barrel racing was Shawnee Watenpaugh, of Asotin, who received loud cheers from the audience. She hit a barrel but didn’t knock it over for a final run time of 18.41.
All of the events had some chills and spills during Family Night, which drew 3,476 people, not including all of the kids. A full moon and moderate temperatures helped create a comfortable atmosphere.
Roundup President Bill Jenkins said it was a great turnout, just like the night before. He and other committee members are working hard to put on the best rodeo possible, and judging by the thundering applause and foot-stomping in the bleachers, they’re succeeding.
For even more family fun, the Roundup got the youngsters involved with wool riding. Easton Kirkland won the event with a score of 84. Even when he started to slide off his sheep, he held on to its side using his arms and legs.
Easton is the 6-year-old son of Brian and Juanita Kirkland, of Nezperce. After winning the event, the wool rider said it was a fun run. He wore a lucky belt buckle he won in a previous rodeo.
Keenan Reed Hayes, of Hayden Colo., won the bareback riding event with an 86 score. He took such a wild ride on Irish Eyes his hat flew off, but the cowboy himself stayed on.
“It was a good horse,” he said. “I just went out there and did my job. This is my second time at the Roundup. It’s a cool rodeo and really fun.”
Wyatt Denny, of Minden, Nev., came in second with a score of 84 on Pick Up Sticks after getting the opportunity for a reride because of equipment failure.
The 27-year-old cowboy said he was happy to get another shot. “I’ve been on that horse before,” he said of his second draw. “It’s a good one.”
In the Jackson Sundown saddle bronc riding event, Josh Davison, of Miles City, Mont., took home the top prize and received a Pendleton blanket presented by Nez Perce Cultural Resources Program Director Nakia Williamson. The event is named after Jackson Sundown, a Nez Perce rodeo rider known for saddle bronc and bareback riding.
“It was awesome,” Davison said. “I’ve been excited since last night, and the blanket is very cool. This was the highest score I’ve ever had in the States.”
The evening ended with bull riding — as the event was announced, the thunderous crowd appeared eager for the adrenaline-pumping action. Hayes Tayne Weight, of Goshen, Utah, received the highest score of 73 riding Lead Based Paint. Weight is No. 19 in the world rankings.
Members of Nez Perce Tribe on horseback helped start things off, drawing loud cheers from the crowd.
Longtime rodeo announcer Will Rasmussen also gave a tip of the hat to Larry Boyer, grand marshal. He got married when he was 17, and his bride was 16. His wife, June, died in 2014, and Boyer is remarried to Debra. Boyer, 86, has six children, 12 grandkids and 24 great-grandchildren.
“He started with absolutely nothing,” Rasmussen said. “Ladies and gentleman, here is the American Dream symbolized in one man.”
Reece Shepherd, an Asotin middle schooler, sang the National Anthem.
88th Lewiston Roundup Results Day Two results
Bareback Riding
Keenan Reed Hayes, of Hayden, Colo., 86.
Wyatt Denny, of Minden, Nev., 84.
Steer wrestling
Kyler Dick, of Oakley, Utah, 3.9.
Gus McGinn, of Haines, Ore., 3.9.
Ty Allred, of Tooele, Utah, 4.3.
Tie-down roping
Chad Finley, of Mount Vernon, Ore., 8.5.
Trever Hale, of Perryton, Texas, 8.3.
Westyn Hughes, of Caldwell, Texas, 8.5.
Women’s Professional Rodeo Association breakaway roping
Cadee Williams, of Weatherford, Texas, 25.
Joey Williams, of Volberg, Mont., 2.6.
Jackson Sundown saddle bronc riding
Josh Davison, of Miles City, Mont., 85.5.
Jesse Kruse, of Fromberg, Mont., 80.5.
Q Taylor, of Casper Wyo., 80.5.
Team roping
Cory Kidd V, of Statesville, N.C., and Lane Mitchell, of Bolivar, Texas, 5.3.
Lightning Aguilera, of Athens, Texas, and Coleby Payne, of Stephenville, Texas, 5.1.
Andrew Ward, of Edmond, Okla., and Buddy Hawkins II, of Columbus, Kan., 4.9.
Women’s Professional Rodeo Association barrel racing
Rachelle Riggers, of Lewiston, 17.53.
Pamela Coker, of Cheney, Wash., 17.58.
Deanna Davis, of Riggins, 17.59.
Bull riding
Hayes Thayne Weight, of Goshen, Utah, 73.
Jeff Askey, of Athens, Texas, 64.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri. Brewster may be contacted at kbrewster@lmtribune.com and at (208) 848-2297.
If you go
TONIGHT: Tough Enough to Wear Pink.
SATURDAY: Patriots’ Night; final performance for 2022.
TIME: Gates open at 4:59 p.m. every night; rodeo starts at 6:59 p.m. Free Dancin’ in the Grass begins at the She’s Wild Saloon at 9:29 p.m. each night.
LOCATION: Idaho Central Credit Union Outdoor Arena at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds, 2100 Tammany Creek Road.
ROUNDUP PARADE: The parade on Main Street in downtown Lewiston is scheduled for 9:59 a.m. Saturday. The theme is “Farmland Roots to Cowboy Boots.”
TICKETS: Little Red Barn, North 40 parking lot, 2981 Thain Grade, or online at lewistonroundup.com/roundup/red-barn.