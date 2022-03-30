BOISE —The tents are gone from downtown Boise.
The Department of Administration posted signs Thursday stating that sections of the Capitol Mall lawn would be temporarily closed for “annual irrigation start-up and repair” beginning Monday — including the lawn of the former Ada County Courthouse, where homeless people and their supporters have been demonstrating since January, while the Legislature was in session.
It doesn’t look as if the protesters will return to that site, Interfaith Sanctuary Director Jodi Peterson-Stigers told the Idaho Statesman on Monday.
Peterson-Stigers said the individuals who were at the Capitol site dispersed throughout the city, taking what they could carry on their backs. Some called friends, others went to stay under a nearby overpass and a few went to an alley by Corpus Christi House, she said.
They weren’t able to take everything with them, so Peterson-Stigers and others were at the site Monday to help clear out tents, blankets, sleeping bags and other items left behind.
She said the demonstrators didn’t leave things behind to be “disrespectful” — they simply couldn’t haul everything away and didn’t have access to a dumpster.
“All they can do is take a bag with them when they’re going to go find where their next spot is,” Peterson-Stigers said.
Aside from the volunteers, six Idaho State Police troopers were at the site to oversee as hazmat-fitted workers from Abatement Pro — a private company contracted by the Department of Administration — threw away any items that weren’t claimed.
Idaho State Police Sgt. Michael Kish said the demonstrators likely would be permitted to return once the maintenance is completed, which is expected to be 5 p.m. Wednesday. But Kish said the main issue for them would be the sprinkler system, which isn’t automated to turn on at the same time every day.
Peterson-Stigers said she doesn’t think people will return.
“They feel constantly harassed,” she said. “It is very hard when you are never safe in the spot you’re trying to choose to be your temporary home.”
In the past two months, Idaho State Police issued 71 citations or written warnings at the site and arrested 14 people, according to a news release. Just over a week ago, Central District Health deemed the protest a “public health hazard.”
The Rev. Bruce Ervin, a former pastor, told the Statesman by phone that during their cleanup Monday, the group didn’t find any needles or human waste, both of which have been points of criticism from officials.
On March 15, Idaho Gov. Brad Little and Attorney General Lawrence Wasden filed a lawsuit to prevent protesters from camping on the state grounds. In the suit, Michael Reno, program manager of the solid waste department of Central District Health, said he was told that “maintenance crews had picked up several hypodermic needles at the site” one morning and that it “was a normal occurrence.”
Additionally, Idaho State Police provided the district with photographs of human feces, bottles filled with urine and hypodermic needles, according to the suit.
People are allowed to protest on the state-owned Capitol Mall but may not camp there, according to a 2012 court ruling that was made following the Occupy Boise movement. They cannot bring items or take actions that indicate camping, including storing personal belongings, sleeping, cooking, laying out bedding or making fires.