With the holidays coming soon, organizations and businesses in the area are planning charitable efforts and looking for community support. Here are details on some of those events. Those who want to add a charitable effort to this list can email the details to city@lmtribune.com.

The seventh annual Hometown Business Food Drive, organized by American Insurance, is scheduled for Nov. 14-18. During the event, agents from the insurance company coordinate with businesses to pick up donations collected by the employees of those businesses. Private individuals can also donate a bag of groceries from local grocery stores or by bringing them to an American Insurance office. Donations from Lewiston businesses will be collected and taken to the Community Action Partnership Food Bank; in Clarkston to the Asotin County Food Bank; and in Moscow for the Palouse Cares organization. American Insurance has offices at 55 Southway Ave., Lewiston, and at Sixth and Washington streets in Moscow. More information about the food drive can be found at AmericanInsuranceID.com/community.

