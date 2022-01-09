KOOSKIA — U.S. Highway 12 east of Kooskia will remain closed for several more days as crews clean up after one avalanche and downed trees.
The avalanche was reported Saturday at milepost 136 inside the avalanche zone monitored by the Idaho Transportation Department.
“Our operators are working from the east side, cutting through trees trying to access the rest of the highway, so it’s possible more avalanches may be reported,” Idaho Transportation Department operations engineer Jared Hopkins said in a news release. “We are also still assessing the risk for more avalanches.”
In Washington, the Washington State Department of Transportation announced in a news release that Snoqualmie Pass on I-90 is scheduled to be open today. As of Saturday night, the pass was closed at North Bend milepost 34 to Ellensburg milepost 106.